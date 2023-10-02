iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after buying an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $102.00. 9,210,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

