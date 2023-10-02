iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.32. 280,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,824. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.