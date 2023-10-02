iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,627,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,429,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $182.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

