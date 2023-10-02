iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. 876,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,980. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

