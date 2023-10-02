iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 381,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 407,753 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $89.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

