iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 117,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

