iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SVAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

