Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.08 billion 5.24 $366.65 million $5.02 29.73 ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.5% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.65% 23.97% 13.92% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 6 0 2.46 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus price target of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats ARB IOT Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company's core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

