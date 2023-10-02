Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 4.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

MU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

