Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 10,877 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 352.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 408,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,589. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

