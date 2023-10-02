Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 3,860 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $170.25. 1,289,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

