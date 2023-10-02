Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 199,589 Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Arhaus accounts for 1.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Arhaus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARHS. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arhaus by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of ARHS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 144,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,176. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

