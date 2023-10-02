Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $276,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 129,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Elastic by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,340 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Get Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $82.13. 318,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.