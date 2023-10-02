Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $469,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

