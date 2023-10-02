Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.83. 1,223,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $231.71 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

