Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. PDD accounts for about 2.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA upped their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.39. 2,095,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.