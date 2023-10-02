Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Clorox makes up 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Clorox by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. 787,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

