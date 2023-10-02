Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. 610,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,428. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.