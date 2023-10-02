Jessup Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. 4,516,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

