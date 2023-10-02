Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes $5.79 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Alcoa accounts for 3.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

