Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

ABT traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $95.64. 1,417,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,608. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

