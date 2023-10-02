Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $98,956.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,787.98 or 0.99965532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00682838 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $100,805.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.