JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.34.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.04. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.