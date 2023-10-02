Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 15,445 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 200.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,876,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

