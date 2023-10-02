Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 1.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.