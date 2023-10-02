Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 3,203 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

