Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.34. 1,173,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,026. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

