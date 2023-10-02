JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $17.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:PAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 95,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.46.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
