JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target to $17.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 95,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 33.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

