JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Schroders Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 407.20 ($4.97) on Thursday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 507 ($6.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity at Schroders

About Schroders

In related news, insider Rhian Davies bought 2,500 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,043.23). In related news, insider Rhian Davies bought 2,500 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,043.23). Also, insider Claire Fitzalan Howard acquired 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £42,393.12 ($51,768.37). 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

