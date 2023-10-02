JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Schroders Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 407.20 ($4.97) on Thursday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 507 ($6.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 421.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57.
Schroders Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.
Insider Activity at Schroders
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
