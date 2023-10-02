JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Target Price to GBX 740

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,200 ($14.65) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRXGF

Drax Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About Drax Group

Shares of DRXGF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.