JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Position Increased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 35.0% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $36,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 977,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4506 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.