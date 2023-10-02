JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,235,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 296,385 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.