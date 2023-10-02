JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. 190,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.