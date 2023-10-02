Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

KSANF remained flat at $16.84 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Kansai Paint has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.