Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $169.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.53. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $159.73 and a 52-week high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,119 shares of company stock worth $6,482,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

