Keeler THomas Management LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.3% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.76. 945,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,885. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.90.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

