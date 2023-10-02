Keeler THomas Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.9% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 6,586,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,564,818. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.