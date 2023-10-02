Keeler THomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $202.81. 2,085,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,831. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

