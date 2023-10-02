Keeler THomas Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.23. The stock had a trading volume of 255,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,297. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $692.93 and a 200 day moving average of $681.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.