Keeler THomas Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $211.28. 2,520,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,824. The company has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

