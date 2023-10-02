Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 123,869 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,869 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 7,329,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,952,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

