Kellogg (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Get Kellogg alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 0.5 %

K stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.