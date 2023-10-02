Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.58. 4,209,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,948. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock worth $44,530,084. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 130.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

