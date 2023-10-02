Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.51, but opened at $55.70. Kellogg shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 592,323 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,530,084. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Kellogg Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

