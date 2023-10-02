Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.7100881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.