Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.8 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

KYCCF traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $375.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Keyence has a one year low of $307.70 and a one year high of $525.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.81 and a 200-day moving average of $455.36.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

