Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.8 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
KYCCF traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $375.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Keyence has a one year low of $307.70 and a one year high of $525.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.81 and a 200-day moving average of $455.36.
Keyence Company Profile
