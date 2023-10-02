Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $119.53 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile



Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

