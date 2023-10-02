Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,792,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,005 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,353,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,791,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

