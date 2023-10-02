Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

