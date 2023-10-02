Kohl’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,840 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 103.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 379,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kohl’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

